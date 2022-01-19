Greece raises $3.4B in bond auction to help boost budget

“There's an international increase in state bond yields due to high uncertainty caused by the continued (pandemic) crisis, (and) the rise in inflation,” he said.

Greece is planning to raise more than 10 billion euros from bond issues this year.

Despite the country's post-bailout recovery, Greek bonds are still rated as below investment grade, which restricts many key investors from buying them. The government hopes to have secured the necessary upgrades from major ratings agencies by the end of this year or early 2023.

Fitch ratings agency on Friday revised Greece’s outlook to positive from stable, although it kept the country’s rating two notches below investment grade.

An upgrade in outlook is usually, but not always, followed by a credit upgrade within 12-18 months.