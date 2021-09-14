Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial

“Shortly before landing, communication with the control tower on Samos was lost and the Civil Aviation Authority informed the search and rescue center about the loss of communication,” the authority said in a statement.

The bodies of the two Israeli occupants were recovered by the coast guard several hours later with the help of divers. Fishing boats as well as vessels from the European Union's border protection agency, Frontex, joined Greek coast guard vessels in the recovery effort.

Witnesses on the island interviewed by local news media said the crash occurred as the plane made an unsuccessful approach to land at Aristarchos International Airport.

Caption A coast guard vessel arrives with two bodies at Pythagorio port, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, Greece, late Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. A small private plane crashed into the sea off Greece's eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos late Monday killing both people on board, the Greek coast guard said. State ERT TV said the victims were a man and a woman from Israel who had been planning to visit the island. There was no information on their identities. (AP Photo/Michael Svarnias) Credit: Michael Svarnias Credit: Michael Svarnias