Greece: New pipeline to feed Bulgaria after Russian gas cut

The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline inaugurated Friday will run from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria with an initial capacity of 3 billion cubic meters of gas, and the prospect of future expansion to 5 million cubic meters. Bulgaria is expected to start taking delivery in the coming weeks.

Greece is looking to serve as an energy hub for the Balkans, using fossil fuels from the Caspian and the southeastern Mediterranean, and, potentially renewable energy from Egypt, to supply the region amid the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Greece is also building a liquefied natural gas terminal off the northeastern port of Alexandroupolis, near Komotini.