Greece kicks off events for bicentenary of independence war

The parade is to be attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, French Defense Minister Florence Parly, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is to host the visiting dignitaries at Greece’s newly renovated National Gallery, in an event also attended by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. With Parly due in Athens later in the day, France is to be represented at the art gallery by its ambassador.

The 200th anniversary of the start of Greece’s war of independence comes at a time of frosty relations with neighbor and NATO ally Turkey. Tension between the two countries spiked last year over territorial and energy exploration rights, with warships from both nations facing off in the eastern Mediterranean.

Friction has eased somewhat in recent months, with both sides restarting a long-running process of exploratory talks. Turkey has also withdrawn its exploratory ships from waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece.

“This fact is not insignificant,” Mitsotakis said, after meeting in Athens Wednesday with Anastasiades. “However, it remains to be proven if this will be lasting.”

Mitsotakis said it was “in Turkey’s hands to ensure if this is an honest gesture of de-escalating tension and conforming to international law, or if it is yet another diversionary maneuver.”

Long-standing differences between the two include territorial claims in the Aegean Sea, and the situation in the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus, split since 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at unifying the island with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot state declared in the north is recognized only by Turkey.

The Greek independence revolt started in the Mani region of the southern Peloponnese peninsula in 1821 and continued for years without official foreign support, with the Greeks gradually becoming riven by dissent and infighting. In 1827, with the revolution almost squashed, the war fleets of Britain, Russia and France intervened to destroy a Turkish-Egyptian fleet in the Bay of Navarino, in the western Peloponnese.

This crucial blow enabled the Greeks to fight on and eventually gain independence in 1830.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis waits for the arrival of the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Greece is kicking off two days of celebrations to mark the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence, although events are far more muted than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

A woman sits at a bus stop as the sign reads "1821, 200 years, free to create tomorrow" ahead of a military parade, in Athens, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

In this photo provided by the Greek President's office, Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, left, poses with Louvre Museum Director Jean-Luc Martinez after she awarded him with a medal of honor at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus, and only Greek and foreigners political officials. (Theodore Manolopoulos/Presidency of Hellenic Republic via AP) Credit: Theodore Manolopoulos Credit: Theodore Manolopoulos

Workers place Greek flags at a tribune, ahead of a military parade, in Athens, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A worker uses a power saw to cut boards, for the officials' tribune, in front of the Greek Parliament ahead of a military parade, in Athens, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus, and only Greek and foreigners political officials. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

In this photo provided by the Greek President's office, Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou attends an award ceremony of Louvre Museum Director Jean-Luc Martinez at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus, and only Greek and foreigners political officials. (Theodore Manolopoulos/Presidency of Hellenic Republic via AP) Credit: Theodore Manolopoulos Credit: Theodore Manolopoulos

A worker carrying a ladder, passes in front of tribune with Greek flags, ahead of a military parade, in Athens, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Greece is kicking off two days of celebrations to mark the bicentenary of the start of the country's war of independence, although events are far more muted than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris