Greece faces renewed lockdown as pressure on hospitals rises

Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis, who visited the site outside the city’s military hospital, said the field hospital would be ready by the end of the week.

“This mobile hospital is being created in case of a particularly difficult situation and as part of the planning that the armed forces always have” based on the worst possible scenario, Stefanis said.

The field hospital is to have 50 normal beds for COVID-19 patients and two ICU beds.

Thessaloniki has been at the center of the country's spike in coronavirus cases. On Friday, health authorities appropriated two private clinics in the city and their staff to be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

“After the rapid increase in admissions, both the hospitals in Thessaloniki and their medical staff have reached their limits,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday.

According to figures released by health authorities on Friday, only 4% of ICU beds dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients in Thessaloniki were still available, with 210 of the 218 already occupied.

On Monday, authorities said the nationwide occupancy of COVID-19 ICU beds was 86% — and roughly 99% for northern Greece.

“We issue this final plea: Help us so we can help you. One in two people in the ICU will die — understand this," said Panagiotis Touchtidis, head of the staff association at Thessaloniki's Papageorgiou Hospital.

Touchtidis appealed to people he said displayed a lackadaisical attitude toward mask-wearing to strictly adhere to the rules.

“Some people still think this is the flu. But the flu never killed 110 people in a day, especially before winter sets in. Unfortunately, we will reach the point where, unless people observe the (restriction) measures, we will not be able to intubate people because there will be no respirators available,” he added.

Greece has seen daily COVID-19 deaths spiral to above 100 over the weekend, with 108 people dying on Saturday and another 103 on Sunday. On Monday, another 84 people died and 1,388 new confirmed infections were recorded.

Meanwhile at Greece's only functioning road crossing into Bulgaria, a traffic jam built up on the Bulgarian side as Greek border officials tested all incoming motorists for COVID-19 before they were allowed entry.

Follow Costas Kantouris at https://twitter.com/CostasKantouris

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

An elderly woman wearing a face mask against the spread of coronavirus, speaks with another woman, in Athens, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Greece has seen a major resurgence of the virus after the summer, leading to dozens of deaths each day and thousands of new infections. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

