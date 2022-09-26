Greece: EU using Med countries like a refugee 'parking lot'

Negotiations have shifted from resettlement quotas, which many eastern European countries have rejected, to a proposed voluntary mechanism.

Mitarachi welcomed a reported proposal that refugees could be granted free movement after a three-year waiting period, but warned that resettlement was likely to remain a major sticking point.

He told reporters: “If we don’t see progress on the issue of solidarity, a (new deal) won’t make it past the EU Council or lawmakers" in the next few years.

Greece was a key transit point for hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees entering the EU in 2015-16, many fleeing wars in Iraq and Syria. It has since toughened its borders and built a steel wall along its land border with Turkey.

