Greece, Egypt seeks Biden role in East Mediterranean dispute

The dispute between Greece and Turkey triggered a major military buildup over the summer that raised concerns of military confrontation.

Turkey argues that Greek islands along its coastline are blocking its access to undersea gas deposits and that boundaries should be set around the mainland and not include the islands.

Michael Carpenter, a foreign policy advisor to Biden, said that the new administration could seek closer cooperation with France, Germany and other European nations in its policy concerning Turkey and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I do think and I am hopeful that when a President Erdogan sees a united front, that suggests that there is room for cooperation, but also that there are very negative consequences to pursuing a more aggressive policy, then he will have a rethink,” said Carpenter, managing director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

He made the remarks Monday, speaking by video link at a diplomatic conference organized in Greece.

In Athens for a two-day visit, el-Sisi also met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, while Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will sit down with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in the evening.

In August, Greece and Egypt signed a maritime deal demarcating the two countries’ maritime boundaries and setting out respective exclusive economic zones for the exploitation of resources such as oil and gas drilling.

The agreement, which remains partial, angered Turkey, which has accused Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Greece-Egypt deal was widely seen as a response to a disputed agreement reached earlier between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based administration that increased tension in the region.

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt widely criticized the deal between Ankara and Tripoli, saying it infringed on their economic rights. ___ Follow Derek Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos and Elena Becatoros at https://twitter.com/ElenaBec

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, left, and his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi review the Greek Presidential guard before their meeting in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The Egyptian President is on a two-day official visit in Greece. (Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via AP) Credit: Angelos Tzortzinis Credit: Angelos Tzortzinis

