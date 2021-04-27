Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

The coast guard said Tuesday it had seized the drugs the previous day following information passed to Greek authorities by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Twenty-three crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested.

Video released by the coast guard shows a diver unscrewing a grate from the side of the ship under the waterline, and removing a large black waterproof bag which contained 46.7 kilograms of cocaine in 38 plastic packages.