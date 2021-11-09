Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

Thousands of people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Mideast, Africa and Asia try to enter Greece every year from regional rival Turkey. Under a 2016 agreement with the European Union, of which Greece is a member, Turkey committed to stem the flow of migrants.

But Greece has repeatedly accused Turkey — which has its own large migrant population — of encouraging and facilitating the attempted crossings.

Last year, tension spiked on the two countries' land border after Turkey waved thousands of migrants towards the Greek side and Greece deployed police and military to thwart what it called a “hybrid attack.”

Turkey, in turn, accuses Greece — which has stepped up its border patrols — of illegally sending back migrants who make it onto its territory.

The two countries, both NATO allies, are also at odds over undersea gas and oil exploration rights.

“The European Union must exert much greater pressure on Turkey to comply with its international obligations,” Plakiotakis said. “Greece will continue to protect its marine borders with determination, respect for international law and giving priority to the protection of human life.”

