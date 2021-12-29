Greece bans New Year's music at venues amid COVID surge

Entertainment venues will close at midnight starting Thursday, but they will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. for New Year's Eve.
___
Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Caption
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. A government committee of medical experts hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to consider speeding up scheduled restrictions after the daily number of COVID-19 infections more than doubled in a day to set a new record. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis