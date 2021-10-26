Greece: 3 girls, 1 woman die after migrant dinghy sinks

"The Turkish authorities must do more to prevent exploitation by criminal gangs at source. These journeys should never be allowed to happen,” Mitarachi wrote.

Turkey, which hosts about 4 million refugees, counters that the EU has been slow to deliver on promises of financial support.

After Tuesday's sinking, three rescue helicopters, two coast guard vessels and at least six nearby private boats took part in the rescue operation.

Greece was the main entry point for refugees and migrants entering the European Union during a 2015-16 period of mass migration. The number of arrivals has dropped sharply over the past two years in part due to tougher policing measures.

Greece is seeking EU support for tougher policing at the eastern and southern borders of the 27-nation bloc, including funds to extend border walls.

___

Follow the latest AP stories on migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos___