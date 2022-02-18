Greece: 2 trapped in burning ferry, 11 others missing

The rescued passengers were transported to Corfu where 10 people were hospitalized. None were in serious condition and most had breathing difficulties.

The predawn fire broke out in the Ionian Sea on the Italy-flagged Euroferry Olympia three hours after it left the port of Igoumenitsa in northwest Greece for the Italian port of Brindisi. Greek authorities said 239 passengers and 51 crew members on board, adding that the vessel was transporting more than 153 trucks and 32 cars.

The 183-meter (600-foot) ferry, built in 1995, is operated by the Grimaldi Group, based in Naples, Italy. It was traveling near the small Greek island of Ereikousa, 15 kilometers north of Corfu, when the fire started. Helicopter video released by the Greek coast guard showed thick smoke billowing from the vessel hours after the rescue started.

Greek truck driver Giorgos Parlantzas, one of the rescued passengers, recounted what took place on the Euroferry Olympia.

“I was sleeping in my cabin when they came to alert us. I grabbed my ID and headed for the deck where people were being assembled. It must have been about 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. And we were put onto boats,” Parlantzas told the AP, speaking by telephone after arriving in Corfu.

Six boats from Greece’s coast guard and navy participated in the rescue effort along with four helicopters, an Italian customs inspection boat and several passing vessels, senior coast guard official Nikos Lagadianos said.

A coast guard vessel from nearby Albania was also assisting, along with several firefighting vessels and privately-chartered boats.

Rescued passengers, many wrapped in foil blankets, arrived in Corfu aboard the Italian inspection vessel and were being taken to an assembly area where paramedics were carrying out first aid checks, local officials said.

Italy's customs agency said 243 people were rescued by its vessel.

___

Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece and Barry from Milan, Italy

Caption A slightly injured man helped by coast guard officers, arrives at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, after the evacuation of a ferry, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Caption A slightly injured man helped by coast guard officers, arrives at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, after the evacuation of a ferry, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis

Caption The Italian customs inspection vessel Monte Sperone carrying passengers evacuated from a ferry arrives at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Caption The Italian customs inspection vessel Monte Sperone carrying passengers evacuated from a ferry arrives at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis

Caption A man and a woman covered with a thermal blankets look out from Greek Navy ship as they arrive at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, following their evacuation from a ferry, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Caption A man and a woman covered with a thermal blankets look out from Greek Navy ship as they arrive at the port of Corfu island, northwestern Greece, following their evacuation from a ferry, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. More than 280 people have been evacuated from a ferry in northwestern Greece that caught fire overnight while heading to southern Italy, authorities said. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis