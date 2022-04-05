Greece: 2 arrested from sailboat in distress with 70 aboard

Greece lies along one of the most popular migration routes into Europe for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with most making their way from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands, or attempting to cross a river separating the two countries.

But Greece has taken an increasingly hard line, bolstering land and sea patrols and turning back would-be asylum-seekers. Rights groups and migrants have repeatedly accused Greek authorities of carrying out illegal summary deportations, known as pushbacks, at sea and on land. The government denies these take place, despite strong indications to the contrary.

Amid the crackdown, some smuggling rings have attempted to bypass Greece, using bigger boats to sail around the country directly to Italy.

