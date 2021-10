Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

Both Britain and the EU agreed it was essential to avoid a hard land border between Northern Ireland and EU member Republic of Ireland, since the island long was the scene of deadly sectarian violence before the border posts were brought down as a key part of the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

The EU thought years of Brexit wrangling were over when the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson officially signed the legally binding divorce agreement and the subsequent free trade deal at the end of last year.

Now, the EU says Johnson is seeking to row back on the Northern Ireland deal that he himself signed.

Charges of British duplicitousness and were given even more fodder on Wednesday when Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings suggested the U.K. government never intended to honor the withdrawal agreement it signed up to.

"That would indicate that this is a government, an administration, that acted in bad faith and that message needs to be heard around the world,” Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTE.

"This is a British government that doesn’t necessarily keep its word and doesn’t necessarily honor the agreements it makes,” he added.

France has similarly said that Britain can't be trusted in a dispute over fishing licenses that Paris said should have long been granted as part of the signed trade deal with London. French spokesman Gabriel Attal said the government intends to announce retaliation measures before the end of the month.

It is in such a heated context that Sefcovic now must negotiate with his U.K. counterpart David Frost to smooth trade in Northern Ireland.

He will be traveling with wide-ranging proposals to cut the paperwork for goods entering Northern Ireland, and eliminate impediments that have created irritants — such as when British Cumberland sausages couldn't make it onto Belfast dinner tables because of EU rules on chilled meat.

___

Jill Lawless in London, and Sylvie Corbet in Paris, contributed to this report.

___

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo, an anti-Brexit protester holds a placard at the Houses of Parliament, in London. It was late on Christmas Eve in 2020 when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Caption FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up gesture after signing the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement at 10 Downing Street, London. It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Leon Neal Credit: Leon Neal