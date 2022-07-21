Gray pitches 6 innings as Rangers beat reeling Marlins 8-0

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rejoined the team in Miami after appearing in the All-Star Game. But he got the day off.

Texas jumped in front on consecutive RBI singles by Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Helm and García in the third. García added a two-run shot in the fifth, driving the first pitch from Miami starter Pablo López over the wall in right for his 16th homer.

López (6-5) was lifted after five innings. The right-hander was charged with five runs and five hits.

ROSTER MOVES

The Rangers recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock and sold the contract of outfielder Zach Reks to the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. Reks was designated for assignment Saturday.

The Marlins placed right-hander Elieser Hernández (undisclosed) on the injured list and recalled right-hander Tommy Nance from Triple-A Jacksonville.

ANOTHER MIAMI VISIT

The clubs originally were scheduled to meet in a three-game series. But the schedules were altered after the lockout ended in March, and the Rangers will make a separate trip to Miami. The additional two games will be a day-night doubleheader Sept. 12.

BERRY GOOD

Jacob Berry, Miami’s top pick and the sixth-overall selection in the 2022 draft Sunday, took batting practice and fielded grounders prior to the game. The Marlins already signed the infielder to a contract and will assign him to a minor league club soon.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: INF-OF Brad Miller (neck strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... RHP Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement) will make a rehab start Thursday in Arizona.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) is scheduled to throw four innings Friday at Jacksonville. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled for a rehab outing on Friday at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Oakland.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (1-3, 3.70 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Pittsburgh.

Texas Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran leaps to catch a throw as Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle steals second base during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is unable to catch a foul ball hit by Miami Marlins' Jesus Aguilar during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez catches a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee