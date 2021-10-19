Grammys release inclusion requirement to ensure diverse show

The academy’s initiative was created in partnership with several groups including the Color of Change; inclusion rider co-authors Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni; Ryan Butler, the founding director of Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University; and Valeisha Butterfield Jones, co-president of the Recording Academy.

Kotagal, a civil rights attorney, said the rider includes four key elements that will drive improvement for representation and equity. She said there’s a commitment to diversifying hiring pools, benchmarks and targets for hiring, collection and analysis of applicant and hiring data and strict accountability measures.

“By committing to use the inclusion rider for its 2022 production, the Grammy Awards is not only ensuring a more equitable and diverse hiring process, it is also setting an important standard for inclusivity and representation at award shows moving forward,” she said in a statement.

Mason echoed Kotagal’s sentiments of holding people accountable and being committed to put in the “real work” to help create a pipeline for diverse talent. He wants to function under the idea of making sure the academy is “inclusive, diverse and equitable.”

The term "inclusion rider" was brought into the spotlight in 2018 when Frances McDormand mentioned it during her best actress Oscar acceptance speech. Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Paul Feig and Warner Bros. followed suit by pledging to use inclusion riders in their production projects.

“You’re not going to find an organization that cares more about diversity and changing and heading in that direction than us,” Mason said. “We are dedicated to that work. I hope we can kind of be a leader in that space and make sure we’re doing it in a way that people look and say ‘Oh, the academy got that right.’”