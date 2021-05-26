Grammys change rules for album of the year award

The change greatly effects rap, R&B and some pop albums — where songwriters and producers typically vary throughout the project, as opposed to country and rock albums, where fewer creators are present. While the change gives rap and R&B producers and songwriters a stronger chance at earning a Grammy nomination, a chance at actually winning the top award seems less possible.

The change is especially great since contemporary songs feature a large number of songwriters. The Top 10 songs on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart feature Bieber's “Peaches," a hit written by 10 songwriters; nine writers are credited for Doja Cat and SZA's “Kiss Me More"; and The Weeknd and Grande's “Save Your Tears" was crafted by six writers. Other songs in the Top 10 feature less writers — Rodrigo and Daniel Nigro wrote “Good 4 U," currently No. 1 on the chart, and J. Cole is the sole writer behind “amari," at No. 5.

The announcement comes a month after the academy voted to remove its nomination review committees — anonymous groups that determined the contenders for key awards at the Grammys.

For the 2022 Grammys, songs and album released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021 are eligible for nomination.