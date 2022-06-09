Grammys add new categories, including songwriter of the year

The new category is another huge step for songwriters. Last year, a rule update allowed that any songwriter, producer, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year could ultimately earn a nomination.

The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

The academy created a special merit award that determines best song for social change. The award will be based on lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes “understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.”

“It's always the right time to recognize music that's changing the world,” he said. “I think it deserves a special recognition. These songs are important and impactful. We want to make sure we're honoring and celebrating that artform. This is a great way to do that."

Mason said it was yearlong process of accepting proposals to make changes, additions and updates from music creators and professionals that make up the membership body.