X
Dark Mode Toggle

Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-carpet and behind-the-scenes updates on the 2023 Grammy Awards from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Pacific — are brought to you by AP journalists at the show in Los Angeles and around the country.

___

INTRO TRACK

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is upon us. With the notoriously long red carpet set to rollout in a matter of hours, it's time to study up on our writers' predictions for the evening.

Most of the awards will be handed out before the CBS telecast gets started, but we'll keep you updated on the tallies from the Premiere Ceremony.

The AP will be hosting its own red carpet show, featuring a mix of fashion and interviews. It'll be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and right here on apnews.com.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the 2023 Grammys at https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
2
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
3
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
4
Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub
5
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top