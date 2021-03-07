X

Grammy performers: Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 photo, Billie Eilish performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Eilish will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Jack Plunkett

By MESFIN FEKADU, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are set to perform at next week’s Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Sunday that Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa will also hit the stage at the March 14 event. The show will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place on Jan. 31 but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The academy said in a statement that “artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all.”

Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the first time. Other performers include Chris Martin, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Maren Morris, DaBaby, HAIM, Lil Baby, Brandi Carlile, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas.

Beyoncé is leading nominee with nine, followed by Swift, Lipa and Ricch, who each earned six nominations.

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. Bad Bunny will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Eric Jamison

FILE - Cardi B performs during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia on Oct. 28, 2016. Cardi B will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Owen Sweeney

FILE - Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2020. Swift will perform at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Charles Sykes

FILE - BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The popular band will perfrom at this month's Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Jordan Strauss

