Grammy facts: Blurred genre lines and a retiree revolution

The general record of the year and song of the year categories also left out some major singles that dominated both social media and the charts. Kali Uchis found an audience for her mixed language hit “Telepatía” on TikTok, while Cardi B extended her reign with her No. 1 hit “Up,” which is nominated only for best rap performance. But a more surprising snub is BTS' “Butter," a megahit of the summer from the Korean band, but their only Grammy nod this year came in the best pop dup/group performance category.

SILK SONIC SURPRISE

New duo Silk Sonic made their TV debut on the last Grammy Awards show and now they return as nominees, although they only released a small number of songs in the eligibility period. Of course, when the duo is 11-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars and four-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, special attention must be paid. The duo earned four nominations including record of the year, song of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance.

COMEDY COMEBACK

Comedian Louis C.K. is nominated for best comedy album for “Sincerely Louis CK," a comeback after acknowledging sexual misconduct allegations made against him by several women in 2017. The album came from a film that C.K. released on his website last year.

Dave Chappelle is also nominated this year for best spoken world album for "8:46," a special he released last year after the killing of George Floyd. The nomination comes as the comedian deals with backlash from his most recent Netflix special and his anti-transgender remarks.

BLURRING GENRES

While the Recording Academy's new rules this year meant ditching the anonymous selection committees, some artists still found themselves in categories they didn't want to be in. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for song of the year and record of the year for her single “Right On Time,” which also got a nomination in the best pop solo performance. But Carlile posted on social media last month that she was disappointed by the academy's decision to move the song into the pop category, instead of American roots where it was initially submitted.

POSTHUMOUS NOMS

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, earned another posthumous Grammy nomination, this time as a contributor on Kanye West's “Donda,” which is nominated for album of the year. DMX earned a Grammy nomination for best rap song for “Bath Salts," featuring Jay-Z and Nas, which was released after his death earlier this year. And jazz pianist Chick Corea has four nominations this year in the jazz, Latin jazz and classical categories. Corea died earlier this year due to cancer.

Caption In this combination photo, Tony Bennett, left, arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles and Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bennett, with 18 Grammy wins under his belt, is nominated with Lady Gaga for record of the year for their version of “I Get a Kick Out of You.” (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Brandi Carlile appears at the 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 9, 2021. The six-time Grammy winner is nominated for song of the year and record of the year for her single “Right On Time,” which also got a nomination in the best pop solo performance. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Caption FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Despite that his album, “Dangerous: The Double Album,” was one of the biggest selling albums of the year, spending 10 weeks on top of Billboard 200 albums chart, Wallen received no Grammy nominations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption FILE - Louis C.K. appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2016. The comedian-actor is nominated for best comedy album for “Sincerely Louis CK," a comeback after acknowledging sexual misconduct allegations made against him by several women in 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini