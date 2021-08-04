Grammy Awards to adopt inclusion rider for 2022 ceremony

The academy’s initiative was created in partnership with several groups including the Color of Change, inclusion rider co-authors Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, and Ryan Butler, the founding director of Warner Music/Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University.

“There are a lot of unwritten rules in the entertainment industry that create racial exclusion, and at Color Of Change, we know that to change society you have to change the rules,” said Rashad Robinson, president of the organization. “This inclusion rider is a written rule that will change the culture of hiring at the Grammys, and will make inclusion the norm.”

Kotagal said incorporating the concept into the awards show will have an enormous impact on an industry that has a long history of “exclusion and underrepresentation.”

“Part of what makes the inclusion rider so potent is its adaptability,” said Kotagal, who is a civil rights attorney. She added that the inclusion rider for the Grammys will include a commitment to “deepening and diversifying hiring pools, setting benchmarks and targets for hiring, collecting and thoroughly analyzing applicant and hiring data and implementing accountability measures.”

The term “inclusion rider” was brought into the spotlight in 2018 when Frances McDormand mentioned it during her best actress Oscar acceptance speech. Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Paul Feig and Warner Bros. followed suit by pledging to use inclusion riders in their production projects.