Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83

Williams died June 17 following a long non-COVID-19-related illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, said his wife, Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams.

Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song “Everybody Plays the Fool,” originally recorded in 1972 and covered by numerous artists. In recent years, Williams' output has been sampled by artists like Alicia Keys and Lil' Wayne.