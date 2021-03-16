Grammy Award ratings drop 51 percent to record low

For the Grammys, the ratings decline came despite the general view that it was a well-produced event.

CBS won the week, averaging 4.9 million viewers in prime time. NBC had 4 million, ABC had 3.4 million, Fox had 2.6 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1.2 million and Telemundo had 1 million.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.45 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.84 million, CNN had 1.29 million, HGTV had 1.15 million and ESPN had 1.06 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight" won the evening news ratings race, averaging 8.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.

For the week of March 8-14, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 9.78 million.

2. “Grammy Awards,” CBS, 9.23 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.14 million.

4. “FBI,” CBS, 7.66 million.

5. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.571 million.

6. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.57 million.

7. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.04 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.89 million.

9. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.49 million.

10. “President Biden's Address to Nation,” ABC, 6.34 million.

11. “911,” Fox, 6.28 million.

12. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 6.15 million.

13. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.89 million.

14. “President Biden's Address to Nation,” CBS, 5.83 million.

15. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.66 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.62 million.

17. “American Idol,” ABC, 5.5 million.

18. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.41 million.

19. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.36 million.

20. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 5.21 million.