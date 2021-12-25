Grainger gifts Georgia State a 51-20 Camellia Bowl win

The Panthers defense also supplied two touchdowns: a 37-yard fumble recovery by defensive end Javon Denis and a 55-yard interception return by Antavious Lane that ended the team's 28-point third quarter.

Plitt completed 27 of 46 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Ball State, which was without injured leading receiver Justin Hall. Jackson caught 12 passes for 146 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia State: Completed a dramatic turnaround after a 1-4 start that included losses to Army, North Carolina, Auburn and Appalachian State. The nation's No. 8 ground game dominated Saturday, churning out 259 yards.

Ball State: Had a disappointing ending after gaining bowl eligibility with a 20-3 win over Buffalo in the regular-season finale. A failed fourth-and-1 try from its own 34 in the first half led to a field goal. The Cardinals fell to 1-9-1 in bowl games.

MISSING PLAYERS

Ball State was without two offensive line starters —left guard Anthony Todd (injury) and right tackle Damon Kaylor (COVID-19 protocol) — along with Hall. Georgia State starting noseguard Dontae Wilson was also unavailable undisclosed reasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Ball State linebacker Christian Albright (9) celebrates a sack against Georgia State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Ball State linebacker Christian Albright (9) celebrates a sack against Georgia State during the first half of the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Georgia State running back Tucker Gregg (26) carries during the first half of the team's Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Georgia State running back Tucker Gregg (26) carries during the first half of the team's Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game against Ball State, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Ball State wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) catches a pass and goes on to score a touchdown during the first half against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Ball State wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) catches a pass and goes on to score a touchdown during the first half against Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt