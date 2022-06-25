Graduating Uvalde High School class remembers slain children

The 288 red-gowned Uvalde High School seniors sat in 100-degree heat at the school stadium on the one-month anniversary of the mass shootings. Before them were arrayed 21 “Uvalde Strong” placards, representing those killed, as school and student leaders spoke.

Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell and school principal Randy Harris praised the students for their strength and resilience through three COVID-19 pandemic years, three changes of principals and then the May 14 mass shooting at the South Texas town's Robb Elementary School.