Grab goes public on Nasdaq in $40 bln SPAC deal

It now operates in 465 cities across eight countries in Southeast Asia - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Millions of users, as well as drivers and merchants have used the app either for its services or to as a means to earn money.

“This is what Grab’s mission is all about, driving Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone,” said CEO Anthony Tan at Grab’s bell-ringing ceremony in Singapore.

Joined by hundreds of Grab employees, drivers and merchant partners at the ceremony on Thursday, Tan and his co-founder fist-bumped each other after they rang the bell that kicked off Grab's market debut on Nasdaq.

With customers coming for so many different services, Grab calls itself a “superapp.” The company is currently still loss-making as it continues to expand its service offerings across the region.

Grab acquired Uber’s Southeast Asian business in 2018. It reported revenue of $157 million in the third quarter, a 9% decline from the same time last year because of a decline in its mobility business due to lockdowns in Vietnam.

In September, the company trimmed its full-year forecasts, citing uncertainty over COVID-19 restrictions amid the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

SPAC mergers have gained popularity over the last year as they allow companies to go public and gain capital more cheaply and more quickly than using a conventional initial public offering process. When the SPAC acquires a target, the acquired company takes the SPAC’s spot on an exchange and typically gets a new stock ticker.