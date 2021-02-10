Governor: Transgender athletes will 'destroy women's sports'

It's unclear how many transgender students are participating in public school sports in Tennessee.

“What a hurtful thing for a leader to say. There have been zero incidents of this being an issue,” tweeted Democratic Sen. Heidi Campbell. “This is just hate legislation, and to double down with an insult to our LGBTQ community is unnecessary.”

Backers of the bill backers argue that transgender girls, because they were born male, are naturally stronger, faster and bigger than those born female and therefor have an unfair advantage in sports.

Opponents counter that such proposals violate Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, as well as rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Furthermore, others point to an executive order signed by Democratic President Joe Biden that prohibited discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.

“I will say, that particular executive order is a tremendous overreach of the federal government into the states,” Lee said Wednesday.

Currently, a similar 2020 Idaho law has been blocked by a federal judge as a lawsuit makes it way in court.