Governor cancels inaugural, citing mask protests at his home

“It's clear this ordinance in Newfields was specifically to benefit King Sununu," Bennett said. He added that people have been gathering to protest because Sununu “closed the state."

When Sununu issued the mask order, he said at the time a mandate was appropriate, given the rising percentage of positive test results, the fact that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had doubled in the past two weeks, there were new outbreaks at five nursing homes, and an “incredibly alarming rate” of community transmission by people who aren’t showing symptoms. The order expires Jan. 15.

At least 100 people appeared outside Sununu's home at the first protest. Frank Staples of the group Absolute Defiance said protesters chose the site because Sununu had shut everything down, including the Statehouse, “so right now, this is the Statehouse."

There have been more protests since then. That led to the Dec. 22 passage of the ordinance by the three-member Newfields selectboard.

The governor, who was not at home during Monday's gathering, had no involvement in the ordinance or in its enforcement, Sununu's spokesperson, Benjamin Vihstadt, said in a statement.

The ordinance says “It is unlawful for any person to engage in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling of any individual in the town of Newfields.” Violators are subject to a $100 fine.

According to the minutes of the Dec. 8 board meeting, Newfields Police Chief Nathan Liebenow said the Nov. 22 protest was described as “very boisterous and disturbing" and generated a number of complaints from residents.

There had been at least three more gatherings since then, and Liebenow said more events were planned into January. He said the intention of the ordinance is not to suppress or violate anyone’s constitutional right to free speech.

The language of the ordinance is similar to one affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Broadhead, chief legal counsel for the state police. He also described “the verbal harassment endured by the governor, his family and nearby residents," according to the minutes.

The Newfields Police Department, in its news release Wednesday, said the nine people were advised of the town's residential picketing ordinance and instructed to stop but didn't, so they were given summonses.

Police did not provide names other than Bennett's, but the NH Journal said one of its reporters, Chris Maidment, was given a summons, even though he repeatedly identified himself as a reporter covering the event. The Journal said it will contest the summons and fine.

This story has been corrected to show the last name of the NH Journal reporter is Maidment, not Madiment.