Governor asks court to block actions by Trump's land boss

Pendley is a former oil industry attorney from Wyoming who had long called for selling federal lands until he joined the administration and disavowed that stance. Under his oversight, federal officials rejected concerns raised by Montana residents and officials over the amount of land that could be subject to drilling under three land use plans that cover much of eastern, central and western Montana.

“Certainly, there’s going to be resource development. But let’s actually listen to the people on the ground along the way,” Bullock said. “This ought to be a very public, bottom-up driven process.”

The governor added that statements from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in which he vowed to retain Pendley in a leadership role amounted to a potential “bait and switch” in defiance of the Sept 25 order from U.S. District Judge Brian Morris that removed Pendley.

Interior officials did not immediately respond to Monday's court filing. Instead, they reiterated comments made by Bernhardt to a Colorado news outlet last week in which he said environmentalists’ “hopes and dreams are about to be crushed” if they believed Pendley's removal would invalidate his actions.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @matthewbrownap

FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulls crude oil from the Bakken region of the Northern Plains near Bainville, Mont. A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration's leading steward of public lands has been serving unlawfully and blocked him from continuing in the position. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, that U.S. Bureau of Land Management acting director William Perry Pendley was never confirmed to the post by the U.S. Senate and served unlawfully for 424 days. Montana's Democratic governor had sued to remove Pendley, saying the the former oil industry attorney was illegally overseeing a government agency that manages almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in the U.S. West. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) Credit: Matthew Brown Credit: Matthew Brown