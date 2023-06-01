Government body warns of increased health threats from climate change in Germany

The Robert Koch Institute said lung diseases from forest fires and agricultural dust may become a growing problem, as will skin cancer due to increased ultraviolet radiation as Germany experiences longer periods of cloud-free weather.

In the first of the institute's three reports on the impact of climate change in Germany, published in the Journal of Health Monitoring, the authors noted the recent arrival in the country of Hyalomma ticks — capable of carrying bacteria responsible for typhus — as an example of newly emerging disease threats.