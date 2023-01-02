Gov. Walz pledges to bolster education as he begins 2nd term

“The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over,” Walz proclaimed.

Also sworn in Tuesday were Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon for a third term, and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison and State Auditor Julie Blaha for their second terms.

Ellison took his oath from new U.S. District Judge Jerry Blackwell, who was a star of the prosecution team that the attorney general assembled to convict former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of Floyd's murder.

"In prosecuting the people who killed George Floyd, we showed that no one is above the law, and no one is beneath the law," said Ellison, the state's first Black attorney general. "We believe in equal justice before the law."

Diversity, inclusion and racial justice were major themes of the festivities, which featured Ojibwe, Dakota and African American speakers, singers and honor guards, and prayers from Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith leaders.

Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, took her oath from Judge Sarah Wheelock, the first Native American on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The lieutenant governor celebrated “a government that looks more and more like the people of Minnesota with each passing election." She also highlighted the administration's efforts to build lasting partnerships with Minnesota's 11 sovereign tribal nations.

Despite all the divisions of the last four years, Walz said he believes in his 2018 campaign theme of “One Minnesota” more than ever.

“I hope Minnesotans and all of you that are here and are listening saw yourself reflected on the people of this stage," the governor said. "The sense of who we are as a state. The sense that you belong here. When you hear inclusion ... it's being embodied right in front of you today.”

