Gov. vetoes Kansas bill on live deliveries during abortion

“Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine,” Kelly said Friday. “The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients."

Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature gave final passage to the bill earlier this month. The bill's fate was uncertain in a legal and political climate that's made Kansas an outlier on abortion policy among states with GOP-led legislatures.