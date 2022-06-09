journal-news logo
X

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Law enforcement officials stand near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Law enforcement officials stand near the scene of a shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc., in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
Authorities a suspect has opened fire at a business in western Maryland, leaving three dead before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A suspect opened fire at a business in western Maryland on Thursday, leaving three dead before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the news release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff's office said. Both were being treated for their wounds.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

In Other News
1
Fire at LNG terminal in Texas jolts residents, fuel markets
2
Rojas, Diamondbacks rally for 4 runs in 9th, beat Reds 5-4
3
Overlooked no more, Brown shines for Celtics in Finals
4
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
5
Coach's comments deal another blow to Commanders reputation
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top