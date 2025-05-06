Gordon's game-winner, Jokic's 42 points, 22 rebounds lead Nuggets past Thunder in West semis Game 1

Denver's Russell Westbrook, who started his career with the Thunder, assisted on Gordon's game-winner. It was his first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opposing player.

Gordon finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jamal Murray added 21 points for the fourth-seeded Nuggets, who stole the opener after closing out a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Denver's opportunity came after Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren missed two free throws with the Thunder leading by a point.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Thunder, who hadn't played in more than a week after sweeping the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. Alex Caruso added 20 points, six assists and five steals.

Jokic picked up three fouls during a two-minute stretch in the third quarter after committing just one foul in the first half. He stayed in the game with the Thunder leading 73-64.

The Nuggets closed the gap to 90-85 by the end of the third quarter.

With the Thunder leading 104-95 and just under seven minutes remaining, Jokic elbowed Lu Dort in the head on a drive, and the play was reviewed. The play was ruled a flagrant 1 on Jokic — his fifth foul — and Dort made two free throws.

Denver spent the rest of the game closing the gap.

