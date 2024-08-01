Gordon Hayward retires after 14 NBA seasons with Utah, Boston, Charlotte and Oklahoma City

"Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball," Hayward wrote on social media. "It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined."

Hayward thanked his parents and family, his agent Mark Bartelstein, coaches, teammates, trainers, doctors and friends for supporting him “through countless years and cities, helping me exceed my own expectations.”

“To all my fans: thank you for supporting me through the ups and downs,” Hayward wrote. “I’ll always cherish the letters of encouragement and the moments we’ve shared around the world. You inspired me to always dream big and improve everyday — and for the young players up next, I challenge you do to the same.”

