GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

Spanberger, a centrist, said that Cheney “understands that my work for Virginia is grounded in the principle of putting our country first — over party — always.”

Vega’s campaign responded by saying that Virginians do not trust the “lies” from Cheney or Spanberger and "know Yesli is going to Washington to fight for them, not a political party.”

In October, Cheney endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that Cheney had formally supported a Democrat. She also recently visited Michigan to campaign with Slotkin.

On Saturday, Cheney notably did not endorse Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a fellow Jan. 6 committee member and another centrist Democrat in a tough race. Luria faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans in Virginia's coastal 2nd Congressional District.

A spokesman for Luria, Jayce Genco, would say only that there are no current plans for Cheney to get involved in the race. A spokesman for Cheney, Jeremy Adler, declined comment beyond the written statement.

Cheney has previously said she is considering a 2024 presidential campaign, which the former president is also expected to wage.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud, cheating or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election. Exhaustive reviews in the states disputed by Trump upheld Democrat Joe Biden's win, and legal challenges pursued by the former president and his allies were rejected by numerous judges, including ones appointed by Republicans.

Cheney's endorsement of Spanberger was first reported by The Washington Post.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.