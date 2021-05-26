GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress' policing bill

Aides to the top two Democratic bargainers, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and California Rep. Karen Bass, did not immediately provide comments about the Republicans' remarks.

Momentum for action surged last month after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's killing and President Joe Biden used a nationally televised address to urge action on legislation by the anniversary of Floyd's death. Floyd's relatives spent Tuesday afternoon with Biden and also visited congressional Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Both sides' bargainers have consistently expressed optimism about reaching a deal, with Scott saying Wednesday, “We're doing our best. We're making progress."

Yet the talks have become a slog with the key dispute over qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that usually protects individual officers from lawsuits. Democrats have wanted to eliminate that shield, while Republicans want to retain immunity for officers but allow police agencies to be liable.

The standoff showcases the problem of finding middle ground on an issue on which the two parties' core voters — Democrats' voters of color and progressives, and Republicans' conservatives — have diametrically opposed views.

Opposing interest groups underscored those differences in interviews Wednesday.

“We want qualified immunity to stand,” James Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, the huge police organization, said Wednesday.

“We want to see an end to qualified immunity,” and the bill "won't be meaningful police reform without that,” said Aamra Ahmad, senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union.

The Senate begins a recess after this week and returns June 7, while the full House is already gone until June 14.