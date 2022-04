GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won't run again

Trump last month endorsed Huizenga after earlier supporting another Republican primary challenger before the new district was drawn. On Tuesday, Trump issued a statement reacting to Upton's decision, saying: “UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go.”

Upton, who was first elected in 1986 and chaired the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 2011 through 2016, became emotional as he ended his remarks in which he thanked his “salt-of-the-earth” constituents. He noted his parents were watching on C-SPAN.

“Someone asked my wife Amy what would be the next chapter. She said, 'And they lived happily ever after.′ Indeed, we will.”

Legislative highlights, Upton said, include a law to accelerate medical product development and what he said was his “driving mission” — a focus on jobs and the economy. He mentioned work to rev up American energy production, deal with climate change, reduce corporate taxes, rescue the domestic auto industry and protect the Great Lakes.

He also said he has been hitting the road with Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell "in a push for civility. Hopefully, civility and bipartisanship versus discord can rule not rue the day.”

Dingell spoke after Upton, who stayed to watch. She also was emotional.

“It is his civility that I and Congress will miss the most," she said. "Fred really believed that he was an American first, that reaching across the aisle was important, that working together is how we get things done for the American people.”

Upton is the 16th House Republican to say he or she is not running for reelection, compared with 30 Democrats. The total had been 31 Democrats, but Filemon Vela, who said he wasn’t seeking reelection, ended up resigning for another job last month.

Freking contributed from Washington. Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin contributed from New York.