GOP Rep. Steve Stivers resigns to run Ohio commerce chamber

Stivers has been serving in the House since 2011 and enjoys strong ties with GOP leadership. He had been viewed as a potential candidate to run for the seat held by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, who's retiring at the end of 2022.

Instead, Stivers, 56, is leaving Congress effective May 16. The Republican said that he has focused his time in Washington on economic policies and “that is why I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where I can continue my efforts to support free enterprise and economic growth here in Ohio.”