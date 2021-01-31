GOP Rep Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace

The goal of the PAC is to say, “Let’s take a look at the last four years, how far we have come in a bad way,” Kinzinger said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “How backward-looking we are, how much we peddle darkness and division. And that’s not the party I ever signed up for. And I think most Republicans didn’t sign up for that.”

“It doesn’t mean we don’t need to fight back, you know, to defend what we believe, conservative principles,” he added. “But when I ask people now what is a conservative principle, how many people think that conservative principles are things like just ‘build the wall’ and, you know, charge the Capitol and have an insurrection?”