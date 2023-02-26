GOP lawmaker assails Biden for not sending F-16s to Ukraine

McCaul described the relationship between Russia and China as an "unholy alliance" and stressed the risks that could come from an upcoming meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan played down tensions about possible Chinese support for Russia's military.

“We have not seen China yet provide military equipment to Russia for purposes of fighting the war in Ukraine,” Sullivan told NBC's “Meet the Press.”

Sullivan said he does not think it is in China's interest to provide weapons to Russia, saying it would “alienate them from a number of countries in the world, including our European allies.” He also noted that providing those weapons would put China in a place of “responsibility” for “the kinds of war crimes and bombardment of civilians and atrocities that the Russians are committing in Ukraine,” though he said the choice ultimately belongs to China.

China has submitted the outlines of a peace plan between Russia and Ukraine. But Sullivan said that Xi has not spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the war began. The Ukrainian leader said he would like to speak with his Chinese counterpart.

“It's very difficult to advance any kind of peace initiative when there's that kind of one-sided diplomacy going on," Sullivan said.

On Monday, Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine where he re-affirmed the U.S. commitment. Some Republican lawmakers criticized him for not going instead to East Palestine, Ohio, where a Feb. 3 train derailment has led to concerns about the release of toxic chemicals.

