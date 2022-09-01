journal-news logo
X

Clarification: Election 2022-Republicans-Abortion story

Nation & World
Updated 6 minutes ago
In a story published Sept. 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported that an Aug. 25 op-ed by Kansas Republican House candidate Amanda Adkins on her opposition to a federal ban on abortion came after months of silence from her following the May 3 leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling Roe v. Wade was in jeopardy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a story published Sept. 1, 2022, The Associated Press reported that an Aug. 25 op-ed by Kansas Republican House candidate Amanda Adkins on her opposition to a federal ban on abortion came after months of silence from her following the May 3 leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling Roe v. Wade was in jeopardy. The story should have made clear that Adkins’ spokesperson had been quoted in a July 4 story saying Adkins opposed the ban.

In Other News
1
Wolff makes an ace and leads LIV Golf event over newcomers
2
Murray out of US Open in 3rd round; Serena plays at night
3
Earnie Shavers, one of boxing's hardest punchers, dies at 78
4
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
5
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top