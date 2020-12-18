Google's antitrust case won't go to trial until Sept. 2023

Between now and the trial's opening, reams of documents peering into Google's inner workings and its deals with Apple and other well-known companies are expected to be examined. Many of the documents will be kept confidential, while others may be publicly released and peel back the curtain on the way Google operates.

Mehta is also allowing sworn depositions of eight Google executives for up to 14 hours each. The identities of those Google executives haven't been determined yet. Google's current CEO, Sundar Pichai, as well as two former CEOs, Eric Schmidt and Larry Page, are among the leading candidates to be deposed about the company's strategy and dealings.

Google has fiercely denied the government's allegations that it has illegally struck a series of deals to thwart competition in the search market to help give it a stranglehold on a digital advertising market that has brought in more than $100 billion in revenue to the company during the first nine months of this year alone.

The company's staunch insistence that it has done nothing wrong makes a pre-trial settlement seem unlikely.

With the trial still years away, Google will conceivably become an even more imposing force before the federal government and the attorneys general in dozens of states get their day in court. Another antitrust case filed Thursday is seeking to preempt Google's dominance in other still-emerging fields of technology such as voice-activated devices in the home and internet-connected cars. That case is likely to be combined with the Justice Department's.