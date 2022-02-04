Google to work with Ford on Detroit research hub

“Now, it’s the symbol of our city’s resurgence," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a news release, "and soon will anchor this new innovation district, developed by Ford, where innovators from around the world will create the future of mobility.”

The state will provide more than $126 million worth of programming and resources, including infrastructure. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Duggan's office is working to designate a Transportation Innovation Zone in the district, with the goal of making it easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to safely start and test projects.

Google, which has more than 600 employees in Michigan, will open a lab on the 30-acre (12-hectare) site to teach computer science to high school students. Google's role includes a certification program.

"That’s a partnership where Google would train people and Ford would, obviously, accept those people that have that kind of certification in our future state,” Culler said, noting that people would not need a college degree.

Google's work entails ensuring people have the digital skills and coaching they need to succeed, said Ruth Porat, its chief financial officer.

“Michigan was at the forefront of the industrial revolution,” Porat said. “Now, the world is in the midst of a digital revolution and Michigan is front and center in tackling big issues of the day. We think this is the right time and the right place to really create this kind of digital skills effort."

The auto industry as a whole is moving toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in vehicles.

Michigan Central Station opened in 1913 and for decades was a jewel of Detroit and hub of rail transportation into and out of the city. Detroit-made vehicles — along with air travel — proved part of its undoing.

Bill Ford has not said how much it cost to buy the train station from billionaire Manuel "Matty" Moroun or how much the automaker expects to spend fixing it up.

But the company wants the innovation district to be a big part of where the city goes from here.

“Innovation breeds innovation,” Culler said. “The more that we’re in the front row of that innovation and we’re seeing what others are doing, it will up everyone’s game. And I think it’s going to be a game-changer for the city, state and the region.”