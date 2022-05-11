Google strikes content deals with 300 European publishers

It doesn’t, however, specify where the line between the two lies. The agreements are aimed at avoiding costly and lengthy lawsuits over that distinction.

Google last year announced copyright deals with several large German publications and a group of French news publishers.

The company also said it's rolling out a new tool to offer licensing agreements to thousands of other European publishers, starting in Germany and Hungary.

The tool's licensing offers "are based on consistent criteria which respect the law and existing copyright guidance, including how often a news website is displayed and how much ad revenue is generated on pages that also display previews of news content," Sulina Connal, Google's director of news and publishing partnerships, said in a blog post.