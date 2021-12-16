Google smart-city spinoff folding over founder's health

Alphabet's decision to end its Toronto project in May 2020 followed more than two years of controversy over privacy concerns tied to the network of sensors planned for light poles, pavement and elsewhere. Doctoroff said at the time it was no longer financially viable to pursue the development due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. He said Thursday that it still serves as a “global blueprint for climate-positive development."

Doctoroff said ALS runs in his family and he began experiencing symptoms two years ago that are growing worse. ALS, which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosisis, is a progressive, degenerative disease that destroys the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement.

“Given the likelihood that my lifespan will be significantly shorter than I thought, I know there are changes I need to make in my life now," he wrote.