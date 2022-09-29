Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion

Greece has bet heavily on boosting its once-sluggish tech sector since exiting successive international bailout programs four years ago, hoping to diversify an economy heavily reliant on tourism and lure back thousands of university graduates in the sector who worked abroad during the financial crisis.

At 11.4% in July, Greece has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union after Spain.

Several government agencies, including the health ministry and hospital administration, are expected to integrate the use of Google’s cloud services after the new infrastructure is available, company officials said.

Hundreds of government-run administrative services — including drug prescriptions from public hospitals and applications for uncontested divorce — were made available online during the pandemic.

The Google investment “is the latest in a chain of major business improvements,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the company event.

“This didn’t just happen on its own: We had to modernize the institutional and regulatory framework and change people’s mindsets," he said. “And we had to take on the beast of bureaucracy.”

Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

