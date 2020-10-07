Google, Oracle meet in copyright clash at Supreme Court

Oracle, for its part, says the case is simple.

“This case is about theft,” Oracle’s chief Washington lobbyist, Ken Glueck, said in a telephone interview ahead of argument. He compared what Google did to plagiarizing from someone else’s speech. When you plagiarize one line from a speech, he said: “That’s a plagiarized speech. Nobody says, ‘Oh, well, it was just one line.’”

But Google’s Kent Walker, the company’s chief legal officer, said in an interview that Google wrote “every line of code we possibly could ourselves.”

“No one’s ever claimed copyright over software interfaces, but that’s what Oracle is claiming now,” Walker said.

Microsoft, IBM and major internet and tech industry lobbying groups have weighed in — in favor of Google.

The Trump administration, the Motion Picture Association and the Recording Industry Association of America are among those supporting Oracle.

The case is Google LLC v. Oracle America Inc., 18-956.