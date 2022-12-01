Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU's top court

The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro ($4.3 billion) penalty “because there are areas that require legal clarification from the European Court of Justice,” the EU’s top court.

Google previously appealed to a lower tribunal, which had slightly lowered the original 4.34 billion-euro penalty in a decision largely siding with the European Commission. It's the largest-ever antitrust fine issued by the commission, the 27-nation bloc's top competition watchdog.